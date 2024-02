NBHS bowlers Kenadi Lennard and Braiden Solly will both be competing at their respective District Tournaments this week.

Kenadi will be bowling at Interstate Lanes in Rossford on Thursday, February 22, 2024. She bowled a 522 series (single game of 203) placing 9th out of 52 bowlers.

Braiden will bowl Friday, February 23, 2024 at Bowlero Lanes in Fostoria. He bowled a 562 series (single game 236) placing 7th out of 69 bowlers.

Congratulations to both of these Tiger Bowlers!!