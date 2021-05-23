Two Tigers Advance from District Track Finals

HS Track Results – Girls Northwest Districts Division III – 5/21/2021

by Suzanne Bucher

The Girls Northwest Districts Division III track meet was held Wednesday & Friday, May 19th& 21st @ Findlay High School.

Advancing to Regionals for North Baltimore were Lexi Long (Sr) in the Shot Put, and Caitlin Schwartz (Jr) in the 3200m (2-mile). Lexi finished 4th in the shot put throwing 36’1.25”. Caitlin finished 2nd in the 3200m with a time of 12:28.20. The top 4 advance to Regionals which is held next Wednesday & Friday, May 26th & 28th @ Tiffin Columbian High School.

Girls Shot Put

OHSAA Div III Record – 49’8” set 5/18/2017 Molly Leppelmeier

Stadium Record – 49’8” set 5/18/2017 Molly Leppelmeier

1st – Kennedy Flores, Columbus Grove, 40’3.75”

2nd – Sara Cupp, Leipsic 39’8.75”

3rd – Ella Rigel, Leipsic 38’9”

4th – Alexis Long, N Baltimore, 36’1.25”

Girls 3200m

OHSAA Div III Record – 10:24.57 set 4/28/2017 Kalee Soehnlen

Stadium Record – 11:14.50 set 5/17/2019 Halle Hamilton

1st – Erin Downing, Columbus Grove, 12:15.08

2nd – Caitlyn Schwartz, N Baltimore, 12:28.20

3rd – Carli Martz, Ottoville 12:56.37

4th – Sabrina Henige, Columbus Grove, 13:30.64

For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/tf/nw/2012/libertybenton/2021/DIII%20Northwest%20District%202021%20Final%20Results.pdf

Girls Div III Regionals @ Tiffin Columbian HS

Wed 5/26, Girls Shot Put, 4:00

Fri 5/28, Girls 3200m, 6:30