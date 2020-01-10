‘Understanding Depression in Grief’ Presentation

The January presentation of the “Living through Loss” series will be held on Monday, January 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and titled “Understanding Depression through Grief.” This presentation will take place in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital located at 1900 South Main Street in Findlay.

“Understanding Depression in Grief” will assist the bereaved in identifying depression, understanding the difference between “feeling” and “being” depressed and offer coping mechanisms for healthy grief. Jamie Wilkinson-Franks, MSW, LISW-S of Stepping Stones Counseling, will be presenting with opportunity for discussion to follow. It is suggested to wear comfortable clothing as there will be opportunity to participate in light exercise/yoga activities.

“Living Through Loss” is a nine-month educational series that focuses on the issues surrounding the death of a loved one. Each monthly presentation is open to the public and registration is not required. Presentations provide information related to the grief process, offer opportunities for discussion and are held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Although the thought of speaking up in a group can be intimidating, many attendees find the discussion helpful as they discover their questions and concerns are similar to others. A bereavement expert is available to speak with attendees in private following the presentation.

This series is sponsored by Bridge Home Health and Hospice. For questions, to learn upcoming dates or to have a full program brochure sent to you, please contact the Bridge bereavement coordinator at 419.423.5351 or email [email protected]

