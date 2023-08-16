Understanding Men’s Health Care Priorities and Trends

(Family Features) There’s a life expectancy gap between men and women, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the causes are multifaceted and complex, regular visits to the doctor can contribute to better long-term health.

When Zocdoc realized only 34% of the health care appointments booked via its marketplace were for men, the health care company commissioned Censuswide to survey 1,003 men ages 16 and older in the United States to understand what’s getting in their way. Consider these five key findings, along with insights from founder and CEO, Oliver Kharraz, M.D.

No. 1: Men rank personal health as their second priority behind family.

“Men said family is the only thing that comes before their personal health,” Kharraz said. “Furthermore, 4 out of 5 men said regular exams contribute to a longer and healthier life. As it turns out, there is a disconnect between their beliefs and behaviors.”

No. 2: About 1 in 4 men would rather change a flat tire than see the doctor.

“Anxiety, cost and scheduling difficulties are the top reasons men aren’t going to the doctor,” Kharraz said. “These obstacles have created an alarming reality where a large portion of men would prefer to handle an objectively difficult or unpleasant task rather than one that’ll improve their health.”

No. 3: About 1 in 3 men said booking an appointment is more tedious than attending it.

“This issue is rooted in our health care system’s complexity and fragmentation,” Kharraz said. “Booking a doctor’s visit should be as easy as booking a flight or shopping online. Making health care a few clicks away can encourage men to be more proactive.”

No. 4: Eighty-one percent of men’s health care appointments are booked by women.

“It’s time for men to meaningfully take their health into their own hands and own this process for themselves,” Kharaz said. “We can make this possible by making it easier to find and book care.”

No. 5: Men’s psychotherapy appointments increased 172% between 2022 and 2023.

“Despite men’s range of appointment aversions, our data shows men are taking a more proactive approach when it comes to managing their mental health,” Kharraz said. “This is a positive sign.”

Removing barriers to accessing care can go a long way toward helping men prioritize their well-being. Men can take their care into their own hands by visiting zocdoc.com to find the right doctor for their needs and instantly book an appointment.

(Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)



SOURCE:

Zocdoc