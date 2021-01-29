CBD comes in all different variations and product types. Use this beginner’s guide to understand the three most common types of CBD products.

CBD can be a confusing topic to those who aren’t familiar with it. There are several CBD products available to try that each have their benefits and drawbacks. No matter what type of product you end up preferring, the kind of CBD you chose will heavily depend on the extraction method. Each extraction method creates a different kind of CBD found in standard products. Follow this guide to understanding the different types of CBD for a better understanding of the three types.

Extraction Basics

CBD is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants. To use CBD in products, extraction from the hemp plant is necessary. Extraction is what turns the plant’s cannabinoids into usable products. However, the type of extraction can change the product as well.

Full-Spectrum Extraction

Full-spectrum CBD extracts a full profile of cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant. This means the product will also contain cannabinoids like THC. THC is the cannabinoid that creates a “head high” feeling. While full-spectrum products cannot exceed the legal limit of 0.3% THC, an amount so small it won’t create a high, some THC will still be present in these products.

CBD Isolate

On the opposite end of the extraction process, CBD isolates are pure CBD. This extraction process gets rid of all other cannabinoids and terpenes in the plant. Isolate products are a popular choice for those weary of the THC content included in full-spectrum products.

Broad Spectrum Extraction

Broad-spectrum extraction is the middle ground between isolates and full-spectrum products. Broad-spectrum products begin as full-spectrum with several cannabinoids and terpenes present; however, they undergo a refinement process to eliminate all THC content.

Whether you’re looking for a CBD oil, capsules, or a topical cream, be sure to keep the type of CBD product in mind, especially if you’re looking to avoid THC content. This guide for understanding the different types of CBD will help you confidently pick the right type of CBD for your needs.