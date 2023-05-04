North Baltimore, Ohio

(Family Features) Many companies use thread count to make their sheets more appealing and luxurious, but a bigger number doesn’t always mean a good buy. Before you reach into your wallet, consider these truths about thread counts.

A thread count is a scientific term with strict federal standards on how the threads are counted. Simply put, it measures the number of threads woven together per square inch, counted lengthwise and widthwise. A 400-thread count sheet will have 200 threads lengthwise and 200 widthwise.

When a sheet has a count of 150, it is considered a muslin fabric, which isn’t all that soft to the touch. Any count of 180 or above is considered high quality, but anything beyond 400 is likely to only signify a higher price tag.

However, a sheet with a thread count of 200 can be softer to the touch than one with a 400 thread count. The quality of sheets depends not only on the thread count, but on the quality of fibers within those threads as well. Many stores and manufacturers tout Egyptian cotton as the best because of its long, strong fibers, which are more durable than most other cottons. Another high-quality cotton type is pima, also known for its extra-long fibers.

When shopping for new sheets, make sure you are looking at both the thread count and the quality. Look for a count between 200-400 and make sure the fabric quality is high to ensure you get the best bang for your buck, as well as a comfortable night’s sleep.

Find more tips for selecting linens and other home goods at eLivingtoday.com.



