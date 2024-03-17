Unite Loved Ones with a Luscious Dessert

(Family Features) Celebration-worthy treats are perfect ways to cap off days spent with those you love, whether there’s a special occasion or you’re simply looking for creative ways to share more moments together. As a beloved staple in American households for generations, pie provides a sweet, delicious way to bring family and friends to the table.

By bringing some of the most popular pie flavors together, the Tart Cherry Unity Pie offers the familiar, distinct sweet-tart flavor of Montmorency tart cherries that pair well with pecans, apple and pumpkin pie spice for a sense of nostalgia representative of family, tradition and celebration.

In this unique recipe, the bold and vibrant flavors of tart cherries take center stage, complemented by the subtle sweetness of apples and crunch of pecans. With their burst of brightness and acidity, tart cherries perfectly balance the other flavors to create a pie fit for any occasion.

U.S.-grown tart cherries are a particularly versatile ingredient that makes them an ideal partner for other beloved ingredients and flavors. In fact, as the demand for sour, less sweet food and beverages continues to gain momentum, they provide a multi-faceted, sweet-tart profile for favorite foods and drinks. While tart cherries are increasingly featured in a wide array of recipes, they remain a favorite ingredient in confectionary items and baked goods like pies.

Slow down your fast-paced world and savor a slice of this timeless dessert alongside loved ones for a moment of respite. With its sweet and tangy filling, flaky crust and tart cherry topping, you can indulge in life’s simple pleasures for a sense of coziness and comfort.

Recipe courtesy of the U.S. Tart Cherry Industry

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 55 minutes

Servings: 8

Pie:

1 pie crust (9 inches)

2 cups canned tart cherry pie filling

2 cups canned apple pie filling

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Streusel:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/3 cup pecans, roughly chopped

1 pinch salt

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice

Preheat oven to 400 F. Fit pie crust to 9-inch pie dish. Crimp edges and use fork to poke holes in bottom. Place pie crust in freezer to chill. In large bowl, combine tart cherry pie filling and apple pie filling. Set aside. To make streusel: In bowl, use fork to mix flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, pecans and salt. Pour butter over dry ingredients and mix until ingredients come together in clumps. To assemble pie: Pour cherry-apple filling into prepared pie crust and sprinkle streusel on top. Brush beaten egg onto exposed pie crust edges. Bake 25 minutes. At 10-minute mark, cover pie dish with foil to prevent crust from over-browning. After 25 minutes, lower oven temperature to 375 F and bake 30 minutes. To make pumpkin spice whipped cream: In large bowl or bowl of stand mixer, add heavy cream, powdered sugar and pumpkin spice. Use hand mixer or beater attachment on stand mixer to beat on medium-high speed 3-5 minutes until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate whipped cream until ready to serve. Let pie cool 2-3 hours then dollop pumpkin spice whipped cream on top, slice and serve. Substitution: Storebought whipped cream topped with pumpkin spice can be used in place of homemade pumpkin spice whipped cream.



SOURCE:

Cherry Industry Administrative Board