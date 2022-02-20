United Way Grants $30,000 for Housing Support County

[BOWLING GREEN, OH] – This week, United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) granted $30,000 to three Wood County organizations to assist residents with rent and mortgage payments, homelessness services, and emergency shelter support.



This allocation stems from troubling statistics via Wood County Continuum of Care Coalition, which collects local homelessness and housing needs data. In 2020, 1,523 Wood County individuals engaged in homelessness prevention services. In 2021, over 2,112 individuals reached out for help with rent, mortgage, shelter, hotel stays or other information about available services, an alarming increase in need.



“In October of last year, United Way moved quickly to allocate $100,000 to five Lucas County agencies after our 2-1-1 service saw a 400 percent increase in single persons and families being placed on homeless shelter waiting lists,” said Wendy Pestrue, president and CEO of UWGT.



“This new, $30,000 investment in Wood County is yet another pull from our Emergency Response Fund – something we established at the start of the pandemic. Our communities, in big cities and small towns, are deeply financially hurting from the economic implications of this virus and we need quick, data-informed actions to best serve residents,” said Pestrue.



The three Wood County agencies to receive funds are The Cocoon at $10,000 for expanded shelter support and hotel placement; Great Lakes Community Action Partnership at $15,000 for rent/mortgage assistance and Wood County Area Ministries at $5,000 for rent/mortgage assistance.



“It is important for our community to understand that Wood County has no homeless shelter and just one domestic violence and sexual violence shelter. As a community, we must do everything we can to keep residents housed and bolster support services for those displaced by domestic violence,” said Erin Hachtel, area director for United Way in Wood County.



“We are grateful for the support of United Way as The Cocoon continues to work to provide healing opportunities, increased safety, long-term stability and accessible opportunities for survivors of sexual and domestic violence,” said Kathy Mull, executive director of The Cocoon.