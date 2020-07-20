United Way Selects New Area Director: Jamie Brubaker, LSW

[BOWLING GREEN, OH] – United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) recently announced the promotion of Jamie Brubaker, formerly a Development Officer with the organization, who will assume the role of Area Director for United Way in Wood County, a satellite office of UWGT in Bowling Green, Ohio.



Brubaker, a licensed social worker, holds over a decades-worth of experience with United Way, once serving as the Assistant Director of United Way in Wood County. “Jamie is a trusted and familiar face in several communities across the County,” said Wendy Pestrue, president & CEO of UWGT.



“Rural residents are sometimes forgotten in conversations on homelessness, poverty and food insecurity. I believe that Jamie will be a strong advocate for all those seeking critical health and human service resources.”



Brubaker is a life-long resident of Wood County, currently residing with her family in the Village of Bradner. She expresses great excitement in returning to her former office, saying, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my fellow neighbors in this new capacity.”



While at UWGT’s Downtown Toledo office as a Development Officer, she managed a portfolio of 83 companies, totaling $1.3 million.



Her career with United Way began in 2009 as a homelessness prevention specialist. She has worked in various organizational roles, such as United Way 2-1-1 Lead, Community Advocacy Lead and Community Impact Manager. Additionally, Brubaker holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from The

University of Toledo. “I have such deep love for this community. It’s where I’ve spent my entire life and where I chose to raise my family. There are so many wonderful things about Wood County, but there are also many

individuals seeking help and support,” said Brubaker.



In Wood County, of the 50,000+ households, 13 percent of residents live in poverty with an additional estimated 21 percent who are unable to afford their basic needs, according to United for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).



“When we talk about a lack of access to educational opportunities, health disparities or economic hardships, we often think of areas with high concentrations of people. But these problems also exist in rural America – they just take on a different shape and require innovative solutions,” said Brubaker.



Brubaker fills the role of Area Director after the retirement of Sue Clanton, who served in the position for six years.



“We wish Sue all the best in her retirement, as I know she’s enjoying herself with family and grandkids. After her years of service to the community, she certainly deserves this time,” said Pestrue.



UWGT proudly serves the residents of Lucas, Wood and Ottawa County, fighting for the education, health and financial stability of every person.