Unlikely Gardeners: Animals With Accidental Green Thumbs

Have you ever taken a moment to admire your garden work and noticed plant shoots springing up where you didn’t seed them? It’s a puzzle that likely left you wondering: how on earth did those get there? The short answer is the wildlife wandering through your garden beds and backyard! From seed sowers to weed whackers, here are five creatures who are unintentional pros at helping your garden grow.
5 “Accidental” Animal Gardeners
1. Songbirds – Messy Eaters, Seed Scatterers
Birds eat seeds. But when dining at feeders and bird baths, they also spill them. If left on the ground, birdseed will sprout where it lands, creating impromptu patches of wildflowers and weeds among the grass.
2. Hummingbirds – Pretty Pollinators
Like bees and butterflies, hummingbirds are “pollinators,” meaning they help flowers and trees reproduce. Hummingbirds pollinate plants through the simple act of eating. As the tiny birds stick their needlelike bills into trumpet vine, fuchsia, and foxglove blooms to sip nectar, pollen is disturbed within the flower. It sticks to hummingbirds’ bills and is transferred to new blooms as the tiny birds visit neighboring flowers. While pollination doesn’t make flowers bloom, as many as 80% of plants require it to bear fruit or to produce new seeds that grow new plants.
3. Squirrels & Chipmunks – Secret Sowers
3. Earthworms – Soil Tillers
Earthworms are nature’s soil tillers. As they journey underground, burrowing through dirt, they loosen compact soil. This not only aerates the soil, making oxygen and other nutrients more accessible to plants, it also allows for better drainage since water is able to filter more quickly down to the roots.
Earthworms also aid in composting—they eat bacteria, fungi, and small organisms in dirt, making it richer in nutrients) and help neutralize soil pH.