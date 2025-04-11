Upcoming April and May Programs with NAMI Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will host the Nite Out with NAMI Book Club on Tuesday, April 22, and May 6 at 10 AM via Zoom. This club will discuss How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen by David Brooks, exploring how to better connect with others and foster healthier relationships. To register, visit: https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami/.

NAMI Wood County will also offer a NAMI Provider Training on Tuesday, April 29 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM via Zoom. This FREE 15-hour training helps healthcare and mental health professionals understand the perspectives of people with mental health conditions and their families. FREE CEUs are available for licensed counselors and social workers in Ohio. To register, visit: https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-provider/.

The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is 2-day, free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. The next WRAP workshop takes place on Thursday, May 1 and Friday, May 2 from 10-4p.m. both days at the new NAMI Wood County office. Visit their website to register: https://namiwoodcounty.org/wrap/

Do you have an adult child, adolescent, sibling, parent or loved one in your life who lives with a mental health condition? NAMI Wood County believes it is important to care for the caregiver through evidence-based family and caregiver programming. NAMI Wood County’s Family and Caregiver support group is available for individuals who have family members, children, and/or loved ones in their lives who live with a mental health condition. This support group is a peer-led support group with facilitators who also have loved ones in their lives living with mental health conditions. This group meetings the first and third Tuesday of the month from 3:00 – 4:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more, including “Chip-In Days,” volunteer opportunities for all community members. Hosted on the second Tuesday of each month, May 13th from 11:00AM-3:00PM, volunteers will be able to assist NAMI Wood County staff in various projects throughout the office including (but not limited to) folding brochures, helping with mailings, office organizing, and more. To register for Chip-In Day or to learn more about volunteering with NAMI Wood County, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami-wood-county/. For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626. Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!