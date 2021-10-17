Upcoming Cholesterol Screenings

Wood County, Ohio – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is currently scheduling cholesterol screening clinics for November. You must be a resident of Wood County and 25 years of age or older. The cost is $20 for those age 60 and over and $25 for those age 25-59. These screenings require an appointment and pretest instructions.

The screening panel includes: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and a blood glucose level. Results will be immediately available and discussed with clients by a Registered Nurse.

Wood County Senior Center (Bowling Green): 9:00 am to 11:00 am

November 4, 2021

November 12, 2021

November 23, 2021

Perrysburg Area Senior Center 9:30 am to 11:30 am

November 16, 2021

To schedule an appointment, please call 800.367.4935 or 419.353.5661 and ask for the Social Services Department.

About the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc

The Wood County Committee on Aging was founded in September of 1973, as is dedicated to the planning and development of programs and services that will allow older adults of Wood County to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. As Ohio first nationally accredited senior center, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc is working to encourage older adults to enjoy, enrich and explore this season of life.