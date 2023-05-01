Upcoming Events at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their Drive Out The Stigma Golf Outing on Friday, June 2nd at Bowling Green Country Club. Beginning at 12:00p.m., participants will be able to enjoy a taco bar for lunch before heading out to golf! Participants can golf on their own or create a team! There are opportunities for sponsorship available, and raffle baskets will be up for bid during the day as well. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/golf-outing/ to register your team today!

NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting on Monday, May 1st from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday through May 24th, 2023.

Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/family-family-0/ to register.

NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting

Tuesday, May 2nd from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday through May 25th, 2023.

Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/peer-peer-0/ to register.

Paint mindfully with NAMI Wood County! NAMI Wood County will also be hosting their next Nite Out with NAMI event on Tuesday, May 16 at 3:00pm at the NAMI Wood County office. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami-1/ to register.

NAMI Wood County hosts their Family and Caregiver Support Group the first and third Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30pm at the NAMI Wood County office (1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This support group is a peer-led support group for parents, family members, and caregivers of individuals living with mental illness.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.