Upcoming Events at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

10-11a.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. They are reading the new book titled: How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing by K.C. Davis. Join our next book club read to learn about maintaining a clean, organized way of living when things get too busy and how to remember that we are all doing the best we can.

The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is 2-day, free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. The next WRAP workshop takes place on June 22 and 23, 2023 from 10-4p.m. both days at the new NAMI Wood County office. Visit our website to register: https://namiwoodcounty.org/wrap/

Paint mindfully with NAMI Wood County! NAMI Wood County will also be hosting their next Nite Out with NAMI event on Tuesday, June 14 from 2:00pm – 4:00 pm at the NAMI Wood County office. Those who attend this class will learn basic painting techniques and the value of painting as a coping mechanism. With guided instruction, attendees will create their own artwork to take home. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami-1/ to register.

Tuesday, June 21 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the NAMI Wood County office. Learn a few simple and healthy recipes while cooking mindfully with NAMI Wood County! This “Nourish to Flourish” cooking class will include information on how to eat healthy while staying on budget. Participants will even get the opportunity to make some yummy meals! Learn a few simple and healthy recipes while cooking mindfully with NAMI Wood County! Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami-1/ to register.

NAMI Wood County hosts their Family and Caregiver Support Group the first and third Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30pm at the NAMI Wood County office (1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This support group is a peer-led support group for parents, family members, and caregivers of individuals living with mental illness.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.