Upcoming Events at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their Nite Out with NAMI Book Club this summer starting Tuesday, July 25 at 10am at the NAMI Wood County office. People who attend the club will be reading “Boundaries: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life” by Dr. Henry Cloud & Dr. John Townsend. This book discusses the importance of having clear boundaries and the impact that it can have on leading a healthy, balanced life. While this book does have some Christian undertones, it will not be focus of group discussions. Anyone who attends the book club is welcome no matter of the beliefs that they hold. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami-1/ to register for their Book Club and other Nite Out with NAMI events.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their NAMI Education Series: Workplace Wellness Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, July 25th from 12PM-1:30 at the NAMI Wood County office. This free event will be open to all companies in Wood County to come together, eat lunch, and learn about the StigmaFree Company Initiative and how to promote a culture of openness, acceptance, and understanding about employees’ overall health and well-being in the workplace. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-education-series/ to register for this free event.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.