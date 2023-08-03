Upcoming Events at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next Nite Out with NAMI Book Club meeting on Tuesday, August 8 at 10am at the NAMI Wood County office. People who attend the club will be reading “Boundaries: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life” by Dr. Henry Cloud & Dr. John Townsend. This book discusses the importance of having clear boundaries and the impact that it can have on leading a healthy, balanced life. While this book does have some Christian undertones, it will not be focus of group discussions. Anyone who attends the book club is welcome no matter of the beliefs that they hold. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami-1/ to register for their Book Club and other Nite Out with NAMI events.

NAMI Family-to-Family is an 8-session educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Those who attend will gain information on managing stress, supporting your loved one with compassion, how to handle a crisis, and more! Join the next class on September 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th and October 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/family-family/ to learn more and register.

NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an 8-session educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. Those who attend will gain information on brain biology, common mental disorders, assistance with developing a relapse prevention plan, mindfulness techniques to relieve stress, and more! Join the next class on September 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th and October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/peer-peer/ to learn more and register.

NAMI Basics is an education course for caregivers of children and adolescents living with a mental health condition. This course covers the fundamentals of caring for yourself, your family, and your child. Join virtually the next class on September 12th, 19th, and 26th. The Zoom link will be e-mailed to those who register. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/nami-basics/ to learn more and register.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami-wood-county/ to fill out the volunteer application. For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626. Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!