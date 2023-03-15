Upcoming Events at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County is hosting a book club meeting on March 21st from 10-11a.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. They are reading the new book published by NAMI titled: You are NOT Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health. This book includes over 130 people- both caregivers and people with a mental illness who understand how challenging it can be to find the help that you need. This book covers how to get help, pathways to recovery, and much more! If you would like more information about this book club or would like to sign up, please contact Amanda Like at [email protected].

NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting on Monday, March 20 th from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit namiwoodcounty.org to register!

NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting Tuesday, March 21st from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit namiwoodcounty.org to register!

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their March Education Series on Finding a Provider. This online, live webinar on Wednesday, March 15th from 2:30-4pm with Derek Lee, MRC, CRC, LPCC-S, DBTC the Chief Executive Officer at The Hope Institute & Perrysburg Counseling Services, LLC. He will be discussing information related to finding a provider, including: the difference between a psychiatrist and therapist, social work vs. clinical counseling, where to find a provider, barriers to finding a provider, and much more! Register at namiwoodcounty.org. Please contact our office if you have any difficulties in registering. Can't make the live webinar? Tune into the recorded webinar that will be posted following the live webinar!

NAMI Family and Caregiver Support Group began on December 6, 2022 and will continue every 1st and 3rd Tuesday from 2-3:30pm at the NAMI Wood County office (1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402). This support group is a peer-led support group for family members, parents, and caregivers of loved ones living with mental illness.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.