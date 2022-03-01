Upcoming Fruit Tree Clinic

Are you a landowner with some fruit trees you want to know how to take care of? Are you interested in exploring the idea of planting fruit trees? Do you want to know how to grow them both organically and /or with pesticides? Have the thoughts of space, care, and management of fruit trees left you bewildered? If you or someone you know answered yes to any of these questions, the Ohio State University Extension Wood County is offering a free Fruit Tree Clinic.

This program will educate participants on how to purchase trees based on rootstocks, pollinator trees, major diseases, and insect pests. We will also discuss how to grow fruit trees utilizing both organic and conventional production techniques and include some general pruning tips.

The Fruit Tree Clinic is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 8:00 am till Noon. Location will be Haslinger Orchards located at 7404 US Rte. 6, Gibsonburg, Ohio 43431. There is no charge for the class however reservations are required. Class is limited to the first 20 registrations. For registration information contact the Ohio State University Wood County Extension office at (419) 819-3071

Haslinger Orchards is a family-owned orchard and farm spanning five generations. Haslinger’ s specializes in fruits such as peaches, nectarines, apples, pears, and plums. They also carry many vegetables as well as other items like homemade jams, apple cider, various dried fruits, nuts, and candy.