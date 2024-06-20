Upcoming Informational Meeting for Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Program

Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist

Learn what it means to be a certified naturalist and how to apply.

The OSU-Extension Office of Wood County and the Wood County Park District offer a certification program all about our natural world. The annual program teaches the cohort more than just fun facts to impress people at parties. In depth knowledge on varying topics is offered, as well as how to be good nature stewards, wildlife ambassadors, and habitat heroes. From plants to insects and animals, this program offers in-depth knowledge about the subject of nature and insight on how to interpret nature for sharing with others.

Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Informational Program

Tuesday, June 25; 7 – 8 pm

Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402

This information session will explain the details of this excellent natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology, and more! Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.

This virtual information session will explain the details of this excellent natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology, and more! Certification is co-sponsored by OSU Extension and led by the Wood County Park District.

Register at wcparks.org or call (419) 353-1897. A link will be sent to you for a virtual information session.

Learn about Wood County Park District’s twenty-one parks & nature preserves, discover adventure and wellness programs, and make the most of summer. Begin your journey and find your park at www.wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.