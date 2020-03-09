Upcoming NAMI Classes and Support Groups

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. Throughout this spring, we will be offering THREE classes to help educate, support, and advocate for the Wood County community in addition to our ongoing support groups. These classes include:

Family-to-Family will be March 23-May 18 from 6:00-8:30p.m. at NAMI Wood County’s office in Bowling Green. NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers and friends of individuals living with a mental illness.

Peer-to-Peer will be April 1-May 20 from 2:00-4:00p.m. at the Connection Center in Bowling Green. NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. The course provides critical information and strategies related to living with mental illness.

Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) will be March 26 and 27 10:00-4:00p.m. at NAMI Wood County’s office in Bowling Green. WRAP was developed by a group of people who experience mental health and other health and lifestyle challenges. Your WRAP program is designed by you in a practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well. It does not necessarily replace traditional treatments, but can be used as a compliment to any other treatment options you have chosen.

For more information on these classes or our support groups and programs, visit www.namiwoodcounty.org or visit our Facebook page by searching “NAMI Wood County.” We are also on Twitter and Instagram so follow us to stay up-to-date!