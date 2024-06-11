North Baltimore, Ohio

REMINDER: Upcoming Public Meetings

about Electric Vehicle Charging in Ohio

DriveOhio is updating its deployment plan for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program. The draft plan is available for review and public comment on the DriveOhio website: Ohio Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Draft Plan You’re invited to join DriveOhio and our regional planning partners to hear about progress made to date and offer feedback on candidate charging locations and other plan updates. These meetings are open to the public. Comments should be received by July 8, 2024 for consideration prior to submitting Ohio’s update on August 1. Northeast Ohio Wednesday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Tri-C Community College, Advanced Technology and Training Center (Room 139)

3409 Woodland Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115 Central Ohio Tuesday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m.

Ohio Department of Transportation Headquarters, Lower-Level Auditorium

1980 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43223 Southwest Ohio Monday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council (OKI)

720 Pete Rose Way, Suite 420

Cincinnati, OH 45202 Northwest Ohio Wednesday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), Grand Lobby

300 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Toledo 43604 West Central Ohio Monday, June 17 at 3:00 p.m.

Southeast Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, Conference Room A

21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 Southeast Ohio Thursday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Athens Community Center

701 E. State St., Athens, OH 45701 Virtual Meeting #1 Thursday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Publicinput.com/EM2224

Participate by phone at 855-925-2801

with meeting code 7073 Virtual Meeting #2 Friday, June 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Publicinput.com/FP7166

Participate by phone at 855-925-2801

with meeting code 7073