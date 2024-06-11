North Baltimore, Ohio

June 11, 2024 11:39 am

Upcoming Public Meetings: You’re invited

Navy-DriveOhio-Header
 

REMINDER: Upcoming Public Meetings
about Electric Vehicle Charging in Ohio 

charging


DriveOhio is updating its deployment plan for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program. The draft plan is available for review and public comment on the DriveOhio website: Ohio Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Draft Plan

You’re invited to join DriveOhio and our regional planning partners to hear about progress made to date and offer feedback on candidate charging locations and other plan updates. These meetings are open to the public. Comments should be received by July 8, 2024 for consideration prior to submitting Ohio’s update on August 1. 

Northeast Ohio

Wednesday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m.
Tri-C Community College, Advanced Technology and Training Center (Room 139)
3409 Woodland Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115

Central Ohio

Tuesday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m.
Ohio Department of Transportation Headquarters, Lower-Level Auditorium 
1980 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43223

Southwest Ohio

Monday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m.
Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council (OKI)
720 Pete Rose Way, Suite 420
Cincinnati, OH 45202

Northwest Ohio

Wednesday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m.
Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), Grand Lobby
300 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Toledo 43604

West Central Ohio

Monday, June 17 at 3:00 p.m.
Southeast Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, Conference Room A
21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420

Southeast Ohio

Thursday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m.
Athens Community Center
701 E. State St., Athens, OH 45701

Virtual Meeting #1

Thursday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.
Publicinput.com/EM2224 
Participate by phone at 855-925-2801
with meeting code 7073

Virtual Meeting #2

Friday, June 21 at 12:00 p.m.
Publicinput.com/FP7166 
Participate by phone at 855-925-2801
with meeting code 7073

 
 
Stay Connected with DriveOhio

