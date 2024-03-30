Upcoming Tea Talk at W.C. Museum

TEA & TALK SERIES: “Sci-Fi Movies of the 1950s”

The Wood County Museum welcomes Joy Bennett from the Hancock Historical Museum, to be the speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on April 18th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.



The April tea is titled “Sci-Fi Movies of the 1950s”. The 1950s are known as the definitive era for science fiction films. Many were low-budget and geared towards a teenage audience. They touched on popular culture and political themes of the decade, including infiltration and nuclear weapons. These films played on the public’s fear of nuclear war, showing how the idyllic picture of the 1950s could easily become a dystopian nightmare.



Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called Sweet Summertime: this is a fruit tea that captures the taste of summer with hints of pineapple, lemon, and rhubarb.



Reservations and payment need completed by Sunday, April 14th. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer So Many Somethings out of Perrysburg, Ohio, and program. Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final. Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.



This program is part of the 2024 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org



