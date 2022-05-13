Upcoming Wood County Parks Programs

Friends’ Migration Field Trip

Saturday, May 14; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Join the Friends of the Parks on a tour in search of migrating songbirds. We’ll be traveling to Cedar Creeks Preserve and Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve before concluding the trip at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Rock Climbing Workshop

Saturday, May 14; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg

Want to get into outdoor rock climbing? This 6-hour workshop takes anyone interested in learning how to climb through various aspects of the sport. From footwork, body movement and balance, bouldering, rappelling, anchor building, belaying and top-rope climbing, you’ll have a grip on rock climbing when the day is done! — All equipment is provided by the Wood County Parks. Personal gear welcome, but must be checked by program leaders to verify appropriateness. Must be 14 years of age and up. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Vegetable Planting

Sunday, May 15; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join Chris and John to help plant vegetables in the front garden! If the weather’s just right, they may even plant potatoes in the back garden using a 1930s potato planter! Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Full Flower Moon Walk

Sunday, May 15; 8:30 – 10:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Flower moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. No dogs permitted. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Blue Week Intro to Nature Photography

Tuesday, May 17; 5:30 – 8:00 pm

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors in photographs, but unsure of how to use those camera settings to your advantage? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills. Program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session to help hone your skills. This program is a part of the Green Ribbon Initiative’s Oak Openings Blue Week Celebration, of which the Wood County Park District is a proud supporter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Tomatoes!

Wednesday, May 18; 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

Do your tomatoes topple over every year? Are you tired of losing fruit to insects and disease? Learn some tips, tricks and what you need to know to successfully grow tomatoes. Learn different methods for training and staking, how to remove suckers, scout, manage and prevent insect pests sustainably. Registration required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, May 21; 9:30 – 11:00 am

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Hiking for Health

Friday, May 27; 10:30 am – 1:00 pm

W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nature Journaling

Saturday, May 28; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Rd, Bowling Green

Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Contact program naturalist Emma Taylor etaylor@wcparks.org or 419-266-5576 with questions. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Summer Yoga at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Wednesdays June – July; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this summer for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W. W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! This March, Glory received the 2021 Best of Toledo Best Yoga Instructor award. 9-week Program Fee: $50. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897