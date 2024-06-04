UPDATE: Bicyclist Succumbs To Injuries

Wood County, Ohio

On Monday, June 3, at 5:20 PM, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a serious injury crash on SR-281 at the Slippery Elm Trail in Rudolph, Ohio.

A bicyclist was riding northbound on the trail when he failed to stop as he came to SR-281. As he entered the roadway he was struck by a Chevy SUV traveling east on SR-281.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported by Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The bicyclist was identified as 32-year-old Andrew Bell out of Findlay, and the operator of the SUV was identified as Benjamin Botjer.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.