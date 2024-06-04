North Baltimore, Ohio

June 4, 2024 11:04 pm

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Size Update
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Fiber Locator
Logo
Temporary
Resize
Sept. 2023

UPDATE: Bicyclist Succumbs To Injuries

Wood County, Ohio 

On Monday, June 3, at 5:20 PM, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a serious injury crash on SR-281 at the Slippery Elm Trail in Rudolph, Ohio.

A bicyclist was riding northbound on the trail when he failed to stop as he came to SR-281. As he entered the roadway he was struck by a Chevy SUV traveling east on SR-281.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported by Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The bicyclist was identified as 32-year-old Andrew Bell out of Findlay, and the operator of the SUV was identified as Benjamin Botjer.

The crash is still under investigation at this time. 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website