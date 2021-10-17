North Baltimore, Ohio

Update from Safe Communities- Wood County

Wood County Safe Communities announced that the Third Quarter 2021 Fatal Data Review Committee met on Thursday October 14, 2021.  The following crashes was reviewed:

  • SR 65 at Wapakoneta Rd.
  • 5215 Rock Ridge Rd
  • US 6 at Bowling Green Rd. East
  • Custar at Mermill Rds
  • SR 199 at Mermill Rd.

As a result of the review of this crash, the Fatal Data Review Committee established the following countermeasures:

  • Obey all traffic laws
  • Obey all speed limits
  • Wear your seat belt at all times
  • Do not drive impaired
  • Obey all Stop Signs
  • Do not drive distracted
  • Obey all traffic control devices

If you are interested in learning what the Fatal Data Review Committee’s responsibilities and roles are, please email Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator.  We are always looking for additional members to join us for these quarterly meetings to review crashes in Wood County.
 
