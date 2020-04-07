NBX WaterShedsun
Update Info & Links From C. D. C. for COVID-19 – April 6

This message includes weekly updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.
April 6, 2020
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.

What’s New

Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19
SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 (NEW)

Cloth Face Coverings: Questions and Answers
SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 (NEW)

Resources for Community- and Faith-Based Leaders
SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020 (NEW)

Strategies for Optimizing Supply of N95 Respirators
SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 (UPDATED)

CDC Launches New Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report
SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 (UPDATED)

 

Resources and Guidance

Communities, Schools, and Businesses
2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov)
 

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.

As of April 6, 2020

In the United States, there have been 330,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands. 

CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.

CDC is working across the Department of Health and Human Services and across the U.S. government in the public health response to COVID-19. 

