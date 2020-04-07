Update Info & Links From C. D. C. for COVID-19 – April 6

April 6, 2020
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.
What’s New
Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19
Cloth Face Coverings: Questions and Answers
Resources for Community- and Faith-Based Leaders
Strategies for Optimizing Supply of N95 Respirators
CDC Launches New Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report
Resources and Guidance
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.
As of April 6, 2020
In the United States, there have been 330,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.