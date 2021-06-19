NBX WaterShedsun
UPDATE: McComb Sewer Replacement Project

McComb Sewer Replacement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the McComb Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement project. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, June 21, through Monday, June 28, E. Park Street (SR 235) between SR 613 and E. South Street will be closed for sewer replacement. Detour: SR 613; I-75; US 224. 

Through July, intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work.

Through July, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving.  

Project complete: July. 

Project investment: $950,000.

