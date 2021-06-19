UPDATE: McComb Sewer Replacement Project

McComb Sewer Replacement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the McComb Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement project. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Effective Monday, June 21, through Monday, June 28, E. Park Street (SR 235) between SR 613 and E. South Street will be closed for sewer replacement. Detour: SR 613; I-75; US 224.

Through July , intermittent closures are possible on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street for sewer work.

Through July , intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving.

Project complete: July.

Project investment: $950,000.