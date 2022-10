The NBACM will now meet in the evenings and pastoral and non-pastoral leaders are welcome to attend.

NORTH BALTIMORE AREA

COOPERATIVE MINISTRY 2022

New Day and Time!

Tuesday / 7 Pm / November 29th

A gathering of followers of Christ to pray for

each other and to work together to build the

Kingdom here in NB and beyond. Both pastors

and other church leaders are welcome to attend

this gathering. Questions? Let us know.

The Bridge / 123 East Broadway / thebridgub@gmail.com / 419.857.8177