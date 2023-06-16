Update on Downtown NB Eagle Scout Project/Veterans Flags

The Eagle Scout Banner Project is transitioning from Jesse Vanlerberg to our American Legion. You can still purchase banners, but the PO box listed on the previous order form has been closed. You can now send the order forms to our American Legion.

New forms have been updated and are available at the library.

Banners are still being processed and the Legion has been purchasing additional brackets and obtaining permission for poles currently not in use. More banners will be displayed downtown in the near future. The American Legion and Mr. Julien have been amazing partners for this project.

Please continue to be patient with the process and remember this was a high schooler’s project and we are all learning from mistakes as we go. Be assured, the process Mr. Julien has set up now is quick and efficient.



Please be patient and kind to our street department as well. We know everyone would like their banners displayed as quickly as possible and there is lots of work going on behind the scenes to make sure that this happens.

Thanks again for everyone that has purchased a banner, thanks to Larry Bateson for all of his time as an Eagle Coach, thanks to Mr. Julien and the American Legion, and for the scouts and Scout leaders of Troop #315.