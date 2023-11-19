North Baltimore, Ohio

November 20, 2023 12:06 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Ol’ Jenny
Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Logo
Fiber Locator
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting

Update on NB’s New Eatery!

 

From Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoppizzapub 

We wanted to give you guys an update on the progress we have made! We are super excited to announce we have passed our Health Inspection!🥳🙌
 
We are now awaiting Liquor Control to come do an inspection to get our Liquor License. This coming week is going to be a busy week of getting internet and all the small things to get this place ready for you all to enjoy!
 
In the meantime we are looking to hire a manager. Contact us through messenger if you are interested.
Please share this with anyone and everyone you know! Stay tuned for more updates!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website