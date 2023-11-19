Update on NB’s New Eatery!

From Facebook:

We wanted to give you guys an update on the progress we have made! We are super excited to announce we have passed our Health Inspection!

We are now awaiting Liquor Control to come do an inspection to get our Liquor License. This coming week is going to be a busy week of getting internet and all the small things to get this place ready for you all to enjoy!