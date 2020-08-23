Update: Parent Project starts in October

Is life with your teen full of conflict? Do you dread that moment when your teen returns home from school, or when you return home from work, trying to guess what today’s argument and battle of wills is going to be about? Has it gotten worse since COVID began and travel has been more limited? We know how to put a stop to that.

Most of us in the field, working with high-risk youth know that parent involvement is the key to behavior change with adolescents. Yet, effectively educating parents in basic behavioral strategies is time-consuming and repetitive. The Parent Project® is a parent training program designed for parents of strong-willed adolescents. Since 2003, more than 250 parents and their adolescents have attended Parent Project in Wood County and they report that there is important information in Parent Project classes for parents of all teens.



Topics include reducing family conflict and arguing, improving school performance and attendance, identifying and intervening with alcohol and other drug abuse, interceding with negative peer associations (including inappropriate dating relationships) and helping parents to set clear, consistent rules with enforceable consequences. Parents who attend the Parent Project® are more likely to see positive behavior changes as parents understand and practice powerful Parent Project interventions at home. The motto of the Parent Project® is “Parents are the answer … when they have the tools they need.”



Presented in an educational format, parents are trained for a low fee of $20 for the accompanying 180-page workbook.

The next session will be held beginning in October through virtual online sessions. To register, visit https://forms.gle/AomeRFZRdYfFvQd16