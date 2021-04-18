(UPDATED) HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of April 19, 2021

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, April 15, 2021) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Update: The date for the Interstate 75 lane overnight lane closures has changed due to concerns in the weather report. As shown in bold type-face below, the lanes will now close overnight Thursday, April 22, into Friday morning.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

Interstate 75 southbound entrance ramp from Lima Ave will close on April 27 for approximately one week for a culvert replacement.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Detour: I-75 northbound to SR 15 back to I-75 southbound.

Interstate 75 northbound, on the southern end of the city of Findlay, will have overnight lane restrictions in the two right lanes for bridge maintenance. The left lane will remain open. The work zone will begin south of the U.S. 68 interchange and extend to just past the U.S. 68 fly over ramp. The lane closures will begin on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday.

State Route 235/Park Drive and State Route 613/Main Street in the village of McComb will have intermittent closures for storm sewer installation. Work will take place from the intersection, west to the railroad crossing.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Expect intermittent road closures of E. Main Street, west of Park Drive, Park Drive, from Main Street to Bond-Preble Street, Cora Street, and the alley between S. Park Drive and Todd Street through April 16.

SR 235 detour: U.S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235 (see map).

SR 613 detour: I-75 to U.S. 224, to SR 65 back to SR 613 (see map).