North Baltimore, Ohio

July 11, 2022
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.
People Who Are Immunocompromised
If you or someone you live or spend time with is immunocompromised, it is important to have a COVID-19 plan to protect yourself from infection and prepare for what to do if you get sick.
Your plan should include:
How to Protect Yourself
• Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations
• Talk with your healthcare provider about COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis (preventive medications)
• Take extra precautions, including wearing a mask, avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded indoor settings, and washing your hands often
What you can do now to prepare
• Know the symptoms of COVID-19
• Learn how to check your COVID-19 Community Level
• Know how to get tested as soon as possible
• Know how to reach a healthcare provider right away
• Have an updated list of all your current medications
What to do if you were exposed to COVID-19
• Determine if you should stay home
• Monitor your health for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested at least 5 days after exposure.
• Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time you are around others
What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms
• Stay home
• Get tested right away. Use a self-test at home or find a testing location near you
What to do if you test positive for COVID-19
• Contact your healthcare provider, health department, or Community Health Center to learn about treatment options
• Check if a Test to Treat location is in your community
• Isolate until it’s safe to be around others
• Monitor your symptoms. If you notice emergency warning signs, call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility
Learn How to Get Treatment Quickly
If you test positive for COVID-19, oral antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments are available for people who are more likely to get very sick. Learn more about COVID-19 treatment.
Don’t delay. Treatment must be started right away to be effective. Talk to your healthcare provider about what treatment options are best for you.
Share your COVID-19 plan with your family, friends, and healthcare providers so they can support your prevention and preparation steps.