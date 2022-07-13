North Baltimore, Ohio

People Who Are Immunocompromised

If you or someone you live or spend time with is immunocompromised, it is important to have a COVID-19 plan to protect yourself from infection and prepare for what to do if you get sick.

Your plan should include:

How to Protect Yourself

• Take extra precautions , including wearing a mask, avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded indoor settings, and washing your hands often

What you can do now to prepare

• Know the symptoms of COVID-19

• Know how to get tested as soon as possible

• Know how to reach a healthcare provider right away

• Have an updated list of all your current medications

What to do if you were exposed to COVID-19

• Monitor your health for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested at least 5 days after exposure.

• Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time you are around others

What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms

• Stay home

What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

Isolate until it’s safe to be around others

• Monitor your symptoms. If you notice emergency warning signs , call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility

Learn How to Get Treatment Quickly

If you test positive for COVID-19, oral antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments are available for people who are more likely to get very sick. Learn more about COVID-19 treatment

Don’t delay. Treatment must be started right away to be effective. Talk to your healthcare provider about what treatment options are best for you.

Share your COVID-19 plan with your family, friends, and healthcare providers so they can support your prevention and preparation steps.