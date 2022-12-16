Urgent Vehicle Safety Warning Ahead Of Holiday Travel Season

Holiday Safety

(NAPSI)—As you prepare for the busy holiday travel season, you should be aware of an urgent stop-drive warning issued to owners and custodians of certain older model Dodge and Chrysler vehicles who have not replaced their recalled driver-side Takata air bags.

Approximately 276,000 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans fall under this warning. FCA US LLC has distributed notices to owners and custodians of these vehicles to immediately stop driving them.

If you are unsure if your vehicle falls under this recall, you can check by visiting www.mopar.com/recalls, www.checktoprotect.org or www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The 17-character VIN is usually located on the driver’s side dashboard near the windshield and is also often on insurance and registration documents.

If your vehicle is affected by this stop-drive order, you should call 833-585-0144 to discuss the best options for your free repair. FCA US LLC will help arrange for your car to be transported to your authorized dealership or schedule a mobile repair unit to come to your home to replace the recalled air bag. Air bag recall repairs can take as little as one hour and dealers make the process as easy as possible for drivers.

This issue requires immediate attention because the longer these particular vehicles remain unrepaired, the greater the risk of an air bag rupture which can cause serious injury or death in the event of a crash where the air bag deploys.

Keep yourself and your family safe this holiday season and check your vehicle for recalls.