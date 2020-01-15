Urologic Oncology Care Now Available at the Bluffton Hospital

Urologic oncology services will now be available in Bluffton through Blanchard Valley Urology Associates, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Located at Bluffton Hospital, 139 Garau Street, the urology team will provide services in elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA), hematuria, renal masses/cysts, bladder masses, testicular masses, and prostate and other urologic cancers.

“We are extremely excited to have our urology experts providing oncology services in Bluffton,” said Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “Patients will now receive the highest level of care regarding their prostate, bladder, kidney or testicular cancers, close to home.”

Joshua Ebel, MD will be the lead physician in this region for urologic oncology services. Dr. Ebel joined Blanchard Valley Health System in 2019 and brings new skills in robotic urologic surgery. Dr. Ebel completed undergraduate studies at Miami University (Oxford, OH) before pursuing his medical degree, surgical internship and urology residency at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The James Cancer Hospital (Columbus, OH).

For more information on urology services or to schedule an appointment, call 419.369.2299.