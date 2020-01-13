Urology Services Now Available at the Bluffton Hospital

Urology services will now be available in Bluffton through Blanchard Valley Urology Associates, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Located at Bluffton Hospital, 139 Garau Street, the urology team will provide services in laparoscopic & robotic surgery, as well as treatment of kidney stones, overactive bladder, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer and more.



“We are elated to provide elite urological services to the Bluffton community and surrounding areas,” said Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “It is our mission to provide the highest level of care, close to home, so that patients will no longer need to travel.”

George Adam, MD brings years of experience to the Bluffton location and will be the lead physician for this region. Board certified by the American Board of Urology, Dr. Adam is a graduate of Southern Illinois University (Springfield, Illinois) and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

For more information on urology services or to schedule an appointment, call 419.369.2299.