US – 68 Bridge Closure at Findlay

 

HANCOCK COUNTY: U.S. 68 to close over state Route 15 south of Findlay

The roadway will close March 16 for bridge deck replacement for approximately four months

US 68 

 

U.S. 68 over state Route 15, at their interchange south of the city of Findlay, will close March 16 for approximately four months while the bridge deck is replaced. Ramps to state Route 15 east and U.S. 68 north/state Route 15 west will remain open.

U.S. 68 northbound traffic will be detoured onto state Route 15 eastbound, to state Route 37, to state Route 15 westbound, back to U.S. 68. 

South of Findlay, County Road 221/Main Street southbound will be detoured onto the ramp of U.S. 68 north/state Route 15 west, to Interstate 75 northbound, to state Route 12, to Interstate 75 southbound, back to U.S. 68.

U.S. 68 southbound traffic will not be impacted.

State Route 15 traffic will be maintained under the bridge. Periodic lane closures may be necessary.

Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. 

 

