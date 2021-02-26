Uses for Idaho® Potato Extends Beyond the Kitchen

Eagle, Idaho, February 23, 2021 — Potatoes are loaded with important vitamins and minerals that benefit your body inside and out. Yes…out! The same nutrients that help keep your body strong and healthy can also help your hands, hair and face look and feel younger, softer and smoother.

Potatoes are incredibly effective for brightening, and reviving your skin. Many cultures around the globe like India and indigenous communities in the Andes mountains have been using potatoes for their skin-soothing properties for centuries. Here’s why…

Potassium: Skin and hair love potassium! One medium potato contains up to 25% of your daily recommended potassium. Though this mineral/electrolyte can’t be absorbed through the skin, topically it can improve your skin’s moisture content and texture.

Vitamin C: Potatoes are loaded with Vitamin C; approximately 42 grams are in a medium-size potato. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can dramatically improve skin’s natural radiance and boost collagen production. It can brighten skin, lighten hyperpigmentation and acne scars, and smooth out skin tone.

Catecholase: Many believe this naturally occurring enzyme in potatoes helps lighten dark spots and sun spots.

Anti-inflammatory properties: The starch, fiber and anthocyanins (flavor compounds) in potatoes can help soothe stressed out and inflamed skin.

The Idaho Potato Commission worked with a few experts to create four DIY skin and hair treatments that can easily be done at home. Grab your fluffiest robe, cue a chill playlist, light a candle and treat yourself to one (or all) of these luxurious treatments, you deserve it!

Brightening Potato Honey Face Mask: There’s no need to splurge on expensive masks from the drugstore when you can make one from common kitchen ingredients. This creamy combination will give skin a lovely glow, while gently exfoliating and tightening pores.

How-To:

Using an electric juicer, juice 1 raw medium-sized Idaho® russet potato with the skin on. If you don’t have a juicer, cut the potato into cubes and place it in a blender with a few tablespoons of water. Blend on high, then pour the mix through a fine mesh strainer to remove any remaining fibers. Then, pour the potato juice in a bowl and stir in 1 teaspoon each of lemon juice and honey, and 2 tablespoons of plain Greek yogurt until fully combined. Refrigerate the mixture for one hour. Using a cosmetic brush or your fingers, apply a thick layer of the mask to your face and allow it to rest for up to 30 minutes. Rinse-off the mask gently with cold water; avoid getting the mixture in your eyes.

Potato Puffy-Eyes Treatment: Cucumbers might be the “spa day” cliche, but potatoes are an equally potent tool to reduce dark circles, brighten skin and soothe under-eye puffiness!



How-To:

Slice two thin rounds from a medium-sized Idaho® russet potato and place in a small dish. Put in the freezer for 20 or 30 minutes to chill. When you’re ready to relax, place one slice over each eye (including your under-eye area) for 15 minutes. Another option: Save some potato juice from your brightening mask, and soak two cotton pads in it and place in freezer until cool (about half an hour). Place the cotton balls over your eyes for 15 minutes.

Nourishing Potato Hand Mask: Cold weather, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, along with cleaning products can take their toll on our hands. Redness, irritation and dry skin will all be soothed with this luxurious two-ingredient potato hand mask.



How-To:

Peel, cut up and boil 1 medium-size Idaho® russet potato. Drain the potato and allow it to slightly cool. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and mash the potato until smooth. Massage the potato onto hands using a circular motion. Allow to sit for 15 minutes then wash the mask off with warm water.

Moisturizing Potato Aloe Hair Treatment: The same nutritional properties in potatoes that benefit skin can also work wonders for your hair. Add a dose of cleansing moisture to your scalp and shine to your tresses with this gentle, effective treatment.

How-To:

In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of potato juice (using either of the juicing techniques listed in the face mask instructions above), 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 1 tablespoon of honey then mix thoroughly until consistent. Brush the mixture onto your scalp and massage it in with your fingertips. Comb the mixture through your hair to the ends. (You can place a shower cap over your hair during this time or a towel on your shoulders to keep the mixture from dripping.) Allow the mask to sit for 1 hour then rinse hair thoroughly with warm water.

If you get a little hungry after a day at the home-spa, be sure to check out our amazing database for healthy, seasonally inspired Idaho® potato recipes.