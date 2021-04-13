UTOPIA EXHIBIT WINS OMA VISUAL COMMUNICATION AWARD  

Bowling Green, OH – The Wood County Museum received a Gold Visual Communication Award from the Ohio Museums Association (OMA) for the video of the Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home.

The OMA Awards program is an annual celebration of the outstanding achievements of Ohio museums in visual communications, individual and institutional achievement, and the tireless work museum professionals undertake to help advance Ohio’s museum community both locally, and on a national level.

“Utopia” exhibit is a celebration of Wood County’s bicentennial (2020), and is not an exercise in looking back, but a symbol of the many possibilities waiting ahead. Young people are full of hope, and the journey of local photographer, Taylor Houpt Ayres, is told visually through beautiful landscapes, vibrant cityscapes, and a multitude of back road barns and farm fields.

Winning the award is the creative short film, “Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home”, showcasing the story of how the exhibit developed, its purpose, and what made “Utopia” come to life. The video was produced and created by local videographer and filmmaker Zak Kolhoff, of Zak Films.

The exhibit was made possible with support from American Frame, the Wood County Historical Society, and with a generous in-kind donation of videography services by Zak Films.

This is the second award for this exhibit; the Museum was recognized by the Toledo City Paper as Runner-Up for Best Art Exhibit of 2020.

For more information, contact the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967 or visit www.woodcountyhistory.org.