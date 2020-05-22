VACANCY – W.C. PUBLIC DEFENDER COMMISSION

Bowling Green, Ohio – May 18, 2020 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris I. Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Theodore H. Bowlus seek to fill a vacancy on the Wood County Public Defender Commission pursuant to ORC §120.13. Eligible candidates shall be a resident of Wood County and be interested in representation for indigent defendants in juvenile and criminal cases. Experience in business, finance, law, personnel, or government preferred.

Interested candidates shall complete an Application for Volunteer Service, available at the Commissioners’ Office, or on the Commissioners’ website at www.co.wood.oh.us/commissioners/forms, and submit it to the Commissioners’ Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.