NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Staff Photo Update March 2020
January Start with us
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
Closed March 2020
April – June 2020
T and J Jan 2020

VACANCY – W.C. PUBLIC DEFENDER COMMISSION

 

Bowling Green, Ohio – May 18, 2020 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris I. Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Theodore H. Bowlus seek to fill a vacancy on the Wood County Public Defender Commission pursuant to ORC §120.13. Eligible candidates shall be a resident of Wood County and be interested in representation for indigent defendants in juvenile and criminal cases. Experience in business, finance, law, personnel, or government preferred.

 

Interested candidates shall complete an Application for Volunteer Service, available at the Commissioners’ Office, or on the Commissioners’ website at www.co.wood.oh.us/commissioners/forms, and submit it to the Commissioners’ Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
BVH March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website