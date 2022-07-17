North Baltimore, Ohio

July 17, 2022

Vacation Bible School Starts 7/24/2022 at St. Luke’s Lutheran

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 215 N. Second St. in North Baltimore, OH, will be hold their 2022 Vacation Bible School “Monumental” from Sunday, July 24, thru Thursday, July 28.  VBS runs from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and dinner will be served each night. 

All area youth from 5 years old thru just finished 6th grade are welcome. This event is free of charge but a nightly offering will be taken up to benefit the NB Food Pantry. 

Thursday will be “Family Night” as parents and siblings are invited to join the youth and experience VBS with their child including music, crafts, outdoor activities, puppet show, dinner, and mountains of fun.

Early Registration is available online at http://www.myvbs.org/stlukeslutherannb or call the church office at 419-257-3253, or you may register at the door.

