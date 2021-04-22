Wood County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 22-25:



Wood County Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for individuals who are 16 years of age and older. All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Those who wish to schedule appointments in advance can do so using the ArmorVax app, at http://www.ArmorVax.com or by calling 419-823-9512.

Perrysburg Heights Community Association, Thursday, April 22, 3-8 p.m.

Bowling Green Middle School, Friday, April 23, 3-8 p.m.

Northwood Local Schools Cafeteria, Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eastwood Elementary School, Sunday, April 25, 2-6 p.m.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held every Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green. Appointment times may be assigned upon arrival as needed to maintain social distancing protocols. Children who are age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.

For the most recent information on vaccine availability or to schedule an appointment, go to http://vaccine.woodcountyhealth.org/ or call 419-823-9512.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.