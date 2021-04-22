Vaccine appointments available at any location in Wood County

Wood County Health Department is committed to ensuring all Wood County residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Through a new Vaccine on Demand pilot program, Wood County residents will have the opportunity to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for one or more individuals at any location in Wood County. Scheduling for Vaccine on Demand appointments will open this Friday, April 23.

Anyone interested in scheduling a Vaccine on Demand appointment will need to provide the location where the vaccine is to be administered and the number of people to be vaccinated at the location. Wood County Health Department nurses will travel to that location and administer the vaccines. This will be similar to a program for vaccinating individuals who are homebound, but is being expanded to be available to any Wood County resident for whom traveling to a vaccine clinic presents challenges.

Vaccine on Demand appointments will be available each week for the duration of this pilot. Additional information on this pilot program and a link for scheduling will be available this Friday at noon at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org or by calling 419-823-9512.

Individuals who are 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use for those younger than 18. Children who are age 16 and 17 must have a parent or legal guardian present to receive the vaccine.

