Vaccine supply continues to be limited

BOWLING GREEN — COVID-19 vaccines continue to be a scarce resource for which demand greatly exceeds the local supply. Wood County partners are working together to ensure that all people who are currently eligible to receive vaccines during Ohio’s Phase 1B have opportunities to do so.

Given the limited amount of doses Wood County Health Department is receiving each week, availability for appointments may be limited throughout the next few weeks. The Health Department is working with partners to administer doses through targeted outreach to vulnerable people who are at the greatest risk for severe illness.

Wood County Health Department is working with the Wood County Committee on Aging to identify people eligible during Ohio’s Phase 1B who are at increased risk and face obstacles to accessing vaccines due to limited transportation and other factors. Targeting the Health Department’s doses in this way will help ensure that those who could not otherwise access vaccine are able to receive this protection from COVID-19.

Other Wood County providers will continue to receive vaccine allocations to serve the eligible public. Each local provider handles scheduling and registration differently. Each provider’s contact information will be posted at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org. As the Health Department receives updates from providers on their availability of vaccine, this information will also be provided.

