Reminder Date Change: The Friends of Van Buren State Park Inc. next meeting will be August 15 at the Allen Township Community Center at 7 PM.

We will be looking at the changes that are coming to Van Buren Park; campground improvements and changes to the Lake Area. Also review the trail improvements that were recently done.

The meeting is open to all who enjoy the Park.

The next meeting will return to the second Tuesday of the month, October 10 at 7PM at the Allen Township Community Center.