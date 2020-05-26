NBX WaterShedsun
Vanessa L. Graber, 66

Vanessa L. Graber, 66, of Pinckey, MI formerly of Hoytville, passed away on
May 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.  She was born
on September 6, 1953, in Bluffton, OH to Edward (Skip) and Nancy (Leatherman)Kline. She married Timothy Graber and he survives.



Vanessa is also survived by her mother, Nancy Kline; son, Nickolas Graber
of Stockbridge, MI; step-son, Aaron King of North Baltimore; brothers:
Mark (Pam) Kline of Canton, MI and Jon (Deb) Kline of Melbourne, FL;
sisters: Amy Walker of McComb, Jeanne (Bob) Simon of Hoytville, Cindy
(Jeff) Aukerman of McComb and Julie Buckland of McComb.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward (Skip) Kline; brothers:
Barry and Garry Kline.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in
New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.  Pastor Phil Park-Thomas
officiating.   

Arrangements are being handle by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North
Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of your choice

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com

