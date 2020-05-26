Vanessa L. Graber, 66, of Pinckey, MI formerly of Hoytville, passed away on

May 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI. She was born

on September 6, 1953, in Bluffton, OH to Edward (Skip) and Nancy (Leatherman)Kline. She married Timothy Graber and he survives.





Vanessa is also survived by her mother, Nancy Kline; son, Nickolas Graber

of Stockbridge, MI; step-son, Aaron King of North Baltimore; brothers:

Mark (Pam) Kline of Canton, MI and Jon (Deb) Kline of Melbourne, FL;

sisters: Amy Walker of McComb, Jeanne (Bob) Simon of Hoytville, Cindy

(Jeff) Aukerman of McComb and Julie Buckland of McComb.



She was preceded in death by her father, Edward (Skip) Kline; brothers:

Barry and Garry Kline.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in

New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Pastor Phil Park-Thomas

officiating.



Arrangements are being handle by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North

Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to charity of your choice



