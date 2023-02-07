Varsity Bowling Results
North Baltimore vs Colonel Crawford – 2/1/2023
It’s been a busy week so far for all our bowling teams!!
Tonight the Varsity Boys and Girls hosted Colonel Crawford and both teams walked away with the win.
Varsity Girls
N Baltimore – 852
Colonel Crawford – 802
Brea Kreais was high bowler for the girls, in a shortened match!!
Congratulations to our Lady Tigers
Varsity Boys
N Baltimore – 1831
Colonel Crawford – 1583
The Varsity Boys had a slow start but came back strong for the win!!
High bowler for the boys tonight was Macin Pettry with a 356 series. Great bowling, Macin!!
Macin had to leave for a school function so he let me take a picture before he left.
NBHS Bowling Results
North Baltimore @ Seneca East – 1/31/2023
Varsity Boys
N Baltimore – 1938
Seneca East – 1644
The Varsity Boys rolled into the Seneca East Tigers jungle and dominated!!
Gavin Kleinmark took control of the lanes with a series total of 412, rolling a 232 his second game!! Way to go Gavin!!
JV Boys
N Baltimore – 1123
Seneca East – 647
Congratulations to our JV team on their first win of the season!!
High bowler for the JV team was Josh Fennell with a 244.
UPCOMING BOWLING MATCHES
Wed 2/8 @ Delphos Jefferson 4:00
Sat 2/11 End of Season League Tournament (Girls)
Thur 2/16 Girls Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00
Fri 2/17 Boys Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00