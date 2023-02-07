Varsity Bowling Results

North Baltimore vs Colonel Crawford – 2/1/2023

It’s been a busy week so far for all our bowling teams!!

Tonight the Varsity Boys and Girls hosted Colonel Crawford and both teams walked away with the win.

Varsity Girls

N Baltimore – 852

Colonel Crawford – 802

Brea Kreais was high bowler for the girls, in a shortened match!!

Congratulations to our Lady Tigers

Varsity Boys

N Baltimore – 1831

Colonel Crawford – 1583

The Varsity Boys had a slow start but came back strong for the win!!

High bowler for the boys tonight was Macin Pettry with a 356 series. Great bowling, Macin!!

Macin had to leave for a school function so he let me take a picture before he left.

NBHS Bowling Results

North Baltimore @ Seneca East – 1/31/2023

Varsity Boys

N Baltimore – 1938

Seneca East – 1644

The Varsity Boys rolled into the Seneca East Tigers jungle and dominated!!

Gavin Kleinmark took control of the lanes with a series total of 412, rolling a 232 his second game!! Way to go Gavin!!

JV Boys

N Baltimore – 1123

Seneca East – 647

Congratulations to our JV team on their first win of the season!!

High bowler for the JV team was Josh Fennell with a 244.

UPCOMING BOWLING MATCHES

Wed 2/8 @ Delphos Jefferson 4:00

Sat 2/11 End of Season League Tournament (Girls)

Thur 2/16 Girls Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00

Fri 2/17 Boys Sectionals @ Fostoria 10:00