VBHS Senior Wins Ohio Electric Co-op Scholarship

Huffman wins scholarship from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives

Anthony Huffman was awarded a $1200 scholarship in Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ (OEC) Louise Freeland Scholarship competition on March 3, 2022.

Huffman, the son of Jennifer, & Harold Huffman, is a senior at Van Buren Local School.

Seventeen students competed for $16,800 in scholarships, funded by Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

