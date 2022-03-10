North Baltimore, Ohio

VBHS Senior Wins Ohio Electric Co-op Scholarship

 

Huffman wins scholarship from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives

Anthony Huffman was awarded a $1200 scholarship in Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ (OEC) Louise Freeland Scholarship competition on March 3, 2022.

Huffman, the son of Jennifer, & Harold Huffman, is a senior at Van Buren Local School.

Seventeen students competed for $16,800 in scholarships, funded by Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, serves approximately 400,000 members in 77 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

