Vendor License Application Fee Increase

Effective April 9, 2025

With the passage of House Bill 366, the one-time fee for applying for a new vendor’s license will increase to $50. This change is effective April 9, 2025, as announced by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

The $25 increase in the fee will support the Organized Crime Commission Fund. The legislation was introduced by Representative Haraz Ghanbari. “This legislation is a critical step in combating organized retail theft, providing law enforcement and prosecutors with the tools they need to hold offenders accountable and protect Ohio businesses. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, stakeholders, and Governor DeWine for their support in advancing this important initiative to safeguard our communities and strengthen our economy,” said State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg).

This one-time fee is paid by businesses applying for a new vendor license. Generally, there are two different types of vendor licenses. The fee applies to both types.

 Vendor’s License: This is the general license required for any business selling tangible goods or services in Ohio. It is issued by the county auditor in the county where the business is located. If you’re selling at a physical location, you would generally need a vendor’s license in the county where your business is based. (You obtain this type of license by visiting your county auditor.)

 Transient Vendor License: This license is specifically for businesses that sell goods or services temporarily in a county, usually at events like fairs, markets, or festivals. A transient vendor typically operates at a location for a short period and does not have a permanent place of business in that county. It’s designed for businesses that do not have a fixed location but still engage in selling goods within a particular area for a limited time. (You can obtain this type of license at the Ohio Business Gateway, a website maintained by the Ohio Department of Taxation.)

When considering starting a business, there are helpful resources at the Ohio Business Gateway (https://gateway.ohio.gov/home) and at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Starting a Business page (https://www.ohiosos.gov/businesses/information-on-starting-and-maintaining-a-business/starting-a-business/).

For more information on obtaining a vendor’s license through the Wood County Auditor, please visit https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us/vendor-licenses/ or call (419) 354-9150, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.