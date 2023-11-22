Vern Grilliot, Jr, 73, FL, former NB

Vern Kenneth Grilliot, Jr., 73, died November 8, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Mr. Grilliot was born on March 6, 1950, to Vern Grilliot, Sr. and Betty Lucille Grilliot in McComb, Ohio.



Vern attended North Baltimore School; he then went on to join the U.S. Army. He was a police officer for the North Baltimore Police Department. He also worked security at D.S. Brown Company and Smith Foundry. He enjoyed leatherworking, drawing, and looking up ancestry.



Survivors include his daughter, Paula (Chad) Darbin of Cadiz, KY; sons, Vern Grilliot III of Nashville, TN, Mark (Christy) Grilliot of Findley, OH, Tim Grilliot of Ridgely, MD; sister, Rebecca (Tom) Casadorph; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nephew, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern Grilliot, Sr. and Betty Grilliot and granddaughter, Caitlin Dawn Clere.



Military Honors Ceremony will be held on December 8, 2023, at Cape Canaveral Memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held in Ohio at a later date.